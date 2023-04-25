Pentagon NEOCON Narrative WRECKED: Leaked Docs REVEAL Russia CRUSHING Ukraine, MASSIVE Casualties

Stew Peters





April 24, 2023





Americans are learning to expect constant lying from their own government.

Simon Ateba is back to talk about the Ukraine lies that have been revealed in the wake of the Pentagon leaks.

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby is constantly lying to the American people about the war in Ukraine.

The idea that Ukraine can win the war is a complete lie.

Ukraine will never win the war and if we continue to send money it will turn out exactly like the Afghanistan withdrawal.

While the U.S. stokes war with Russia they are surrendering Africa to communist China.

According to reports at least one American has died in Sudan.

The crisis in Sudan is being handled by the same corrupt administration that stranded Americans in Afghanistan.

Karine Jean-Pierre is an affirmative action hire and she runs the White House correspondent room like a tyrant.

That's why she has worked to exclude Simon Ateba and avoid the scrutiny of real journalism.

