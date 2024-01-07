Alien Invasion: Real or Fake 07/01/2024

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Yes, there are Aliens. There are also “Fallen Ones” called the “Nephilim” that has mingled their seed. The objective it to beat Jesus at Armageddon by all means. The Devil has been creating hybrids, new technology, lies and deceptions because his objective is to sit on the ark of the Covenant and above all defeat Jesus.
00:00 - Intro
03:47 - Are there Aliens?
05:16 - Hybrids and Human-Like Cyborgs
11:31 - Revelation 9
14:16 - Giants Released Mid-Tribulation
19:26 - Aliens Not 100% Human
22:35 - Archaeology Deception
24:56 - Space Show
27:58 - Is Obama the Antichrist
