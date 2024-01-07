Alien Invasion: Real or Fake 07/01/2024

Yes, there are Aliens. There are also “Fallen Ones” called the “Nephilim” that has mingled their seed. The objective it to beat Jesus at Armageddon by all means. The Devil has been creating hybrids, new technology, lies and deceptions because his objective is to sit on the ark of the Covenant and above all defeat Jesus.

00:00 - Intro

03:47 - Are there Aliens?

05:16 - Hybrids and Human-Like Cyborgs

11:31 - Revelation 9

14:16 - Giants Released Mid-Tribulation

19:26 - Aliens Not 100% Human

22:35 - Archaeology Deception

24:56 - Space Show

27:58 - Is Obama the Antichrist



