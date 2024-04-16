Bishop Mari Emmanuel Addresses the Muslim World! Words of Great Love!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mother & Refuge of the End Times
Apr 15, 2024
Bishop Mari gives words of great love to the muslim brothers and sisters around the world. A true testimony to the love of Christ for all Muslims and all people. The Christ who shed his blood for all!
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LI6iWTolGbE