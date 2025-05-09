Where Are the Epstein Files? The Flight Logs THEY Don’t Want You to See | Redacted

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Why are the Epstein files being stonewalled? Does it have anything to do with the planes that were borrowed but not owned by Epstein? Perhaps... Let's pull some of these strands today. Rep. James Comer , Rep. Luna are losing their patience from Pam Bondi and Kash Patel... why don't we have these Epstein files, videos, tape recordings etc. President Trump issued an EO. What's taking so long?
Mirrored - Redacted
