Título Original: Xbox 360 2005 mtv unveiling Next Generation Revealed
Publicado em YT, 1 de Maio de 2013
Créditos: MTV, LVLONE
Publicação Original: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=17WbK61SMZw
Descrição Original do Autor:
101.148 visualizações 13 de mai. de 2013
A look back at the first Xbox 360 2005 MTV unveiling named the Next Generation Revealed. Subscribe for more games, tech, news and giveaways! http://bit.ly/2mDf9sb
Sale going on so check out or purchase here! https://amzn.to/2S4Tvyw
Facebook page: / lvlonegamingnews
Checkout http://www.lvlone.com for the latest in games, tech, and entertainment announcements.