BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

EPOCH TV | CCP Police Department in NYC Gets Shut Down; New York Rolls Out Robo Cops
GalacticStorm
GalacticStorm
2282 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
22 views • 04/18/2023

EPOCH TV | Cross Roads with Joshua Philipp

CCP Police Department in NYC Gets Shut Down; New York Rolls Out Robo Cops

WATCH THE FULL LIVE: https://ept.ms/CCPPoliceInNYC_CR_YT

The Chinese regime has established police departments outside its borders, including in New York City where officials announced criminal charges against the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) agents. Among the individuals being charged are members of the CCP’s Ministry of Public Security, and the crackdown could help shut down similar overseas police stations operating elsewhere.


Meanwhile, New York City is rolling out new robot police. The new K5 units will start by patrolling the transit system, and are slated to help improve public safety around the city’s subways. The systems are being met with mixed reactions, with both a want for better rule of law, yet also with concerns about how similar robot police are used in other countries.


In this live Q&A with Crossroads host Joshua Philipp, we’ll discuss these stories and others, and answer questions from the audience.



Keywords
nycepoch tvjosh philippcross roadspolice dept
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy