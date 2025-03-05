9/11 - The Lost Hero [2013]

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This covers the story of 2 Marines (one who's name remained unknown for years, Sgt. Jason Thomas pictured right in thumbnail) who ignored recommendations and braved the treacherous hazards of the WTC debris "Pile". They eventually stumbled upon trapped Port Authority officers, William Jimeno & John McLoughlin. Though only briefly mentioned here, I will post another video shorty detailing Staff Sgt. Karnes perspective of this story. I'll also try and track down a video of John McLoughlin who declined to be apart of this film..
-------
"Rescue workers had been pulled off the debris field because fire chiefs considered it too unstable. No professionals would now find Will & John." - narrator, David Harewood