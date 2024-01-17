05. Connecting the Soul: Containment is Connection (Part 2): Engagement

What does the Institutional Christian Church and a miserable marriage have in common? You might be surprised.





In Episode 5 of the Connecting the Soul Series, Scott Warren, of http://freedomshock.com, encourages the viewer to find true connection by abandoning COMPULSION, while embracing ENGAGEMENT.

Link to what the Scripture, “God hates divorce,” really means:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aVY7S2UOd1s&t=0s

Link to the difference between the Ahab and Jezebel spirits

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LVzw9Tay06I&t=0s





