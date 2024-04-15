NWO: Satan's plan for the world

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.





Kent Hovind explains what is satan’s plan for the world. It’s to deceive the world’s citizens, and the Vatican is moved by satan who gives his power and authority to the Vatican beast in Revelation 13:2.





Satan works in the children of disobedience to make the world sin against God and thus, to separate them from their loving Creator, Yeshua, Immanuel or Jesus Christ.





