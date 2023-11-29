Pumpkin is starting to shiver

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
My poor Pumpkin (a feral that lives under the house) has an injury to his back foot a few months ago and he has been getting sicker & sicker. I give him vitamin C and a cat immune boost in his food every day but there are other cats who push him out and eat it. I don't think it's helping much. He needs a vet, but I cannot afford one. I ask for prayers for Pumpkin. He's starting to shiver today and that's not good.
I named him Pumpkin because he has orange colored eyes.