A Ka-27 Helicopter was Deployed into the Air, and its Crew used Machine Gun fire - to Destroy a Drifting Ukrainian Mine

Near the Bosporus, a drifting Ukrainian mine has been destroyed.
➡️The patrol ship "Sergey Kotov" of the Black Sea Fleet discovered a dislodged drifting Ukrainian mine about 180 km northeast of the Bosporus strait.
➡️Upon the commander's decision, a Ka-27 helicopter was deployed into the air, and its crew destroyed the mine using machine gun fire.