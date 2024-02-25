BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Lone Zebra | Episode 022 | Strength
The Lone Zebra
12 views • 02/25/2024

Have you found a time when things were tough, and you had to find the strength to keep going? Rising from the ashes is how many with chronic disease can feel. Don’t feel alone, we all have our moments, our insecurities can give rise to the fear of failing. Just keep going, one foot in front of the other.

God sent me a sign on a day when I felt weak and very alone. He let me know I was not alone, He is always with me and will give me strength. I share my story of a miraculous sign that let me know to have courage and gave me strength.

couragefaithhopestrengthdeterminationlonelyinsecurities
