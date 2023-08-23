2023-08-23 We Are Involved In A Huge War

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Sources
Valent Thor:
▶ https://rumble.com/v30g2oe-interview-3-with-commander-thor-71623.html
Time stamp: 03:22
▶ Stranger At The Pentagon
Dr. Frank E. Stranges
https://ia801909.us.archive.org/11/items/stranger-at-the-pentagon/Stranger%20at%20the%20Pentagon.pdf
YouTube Video clip:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dtiTf9bKHuM
********************************************************
Video Description:
Watch STRANGER AT THE PENTAGON on VIMEO https://vimeo.com/ondemand/23659
Website: http://www.strangeratthepentagon.com
Get the book and DVD, posters and more.
"The landing of Valiant Thor was perhaps the first documented
landing of a human-type alien by military officials. He met with
President Eisenhower and Vice President Richard Nixon for an hour,
then the alien was put on VIP status and shuttled back to the
Pentagon." --Harley Byrd, Project Blue Book, United States Air
Force
"Stranger at the Pentagon" is inspired by True Events from the book
of the same name. It was first published in 1967. It remains a UFO
classic to date.
********************************************************
Maui, Hawaii:
▶ Maui Massacre
August 17, 2023
https://realrawnews.com/2023/08/maui-massacre/
▶ 2020-11-23 The Destruction Of Babylon
https://odysee.com/@the-rev/2020-11-23-The-Destruction-of-Babylon-720P
This is a Video I made almost 3 years ago about the fires in
California.
Music:
▶ The 5th Dimension
The Age of Aquarius 1969
https://youtu.be/kjxSCAalsBE
▶ “Amazing Grace 2011” Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com)
Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 4.0 License
http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
Title:
▶ https://hebrewnationonline.com/revelation-yeshua-advent2_704-e1437973538473/
▶ https://www.pixelstalk.net/wp-content/uploads/2016/04/Download-fire-wallpaper-HD-backgrounds.jpg
▶ Satan image in flame: source unknown. I have seen the image
used in several places around the web. Here is one web site that
used it:
https://www.huffpost.com/entry/wikileaks-confirms-that-d_b_12070168