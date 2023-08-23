BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
2023-08-23 We Are Involved In A Huge War
Rev. LeRoy
Rev. LeRoy
20 views • 08/24/2023

                   Sources

Valent Thor:
▶  https://rumble.com/v30g2oe-interview-3-with-commander-thor-71623.html
   Time stamp:  03:22

▶  Stranger At The Pentagon
   Dr. Frank E. Stranges
   https://ia801909.us.archive.org/11/items/stranger-at-the-pentagon/Stranger%20at%20the%20Pentagon.pdf
   YouTube Video clip:
   https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dtiTf9bKHuM
   ********************************************************
   Video Description:
   Watch STRANGER AT THE PENTAGON on VIMEO https://vimeo.com/ondemand/23659

   Website: http://www.strangeratthepentagon.com
   Get the book and DVD, posters and more.

   "The landing of Valiant Thor was perhaps the first documented
   landing of a human-type alien by military officials. He met with
   President Eisenhower and Vice President Richard Nixon for an hour,
   then the alien was put on VIP status and shuttled back to the
   Pentagon." --Harley Byrd, Project Blue Book, United States Air
   Force
   
   "Stranger at the Pentagon" is inspired by True Events from the book
   of the same name. It was first published in 1967. It remains a UFO
   classic to date.
   ********************************************************

Maui, Hawaii:
▶  Maui Massacre
   August 17, 2023
   https://realrawnews.com/2023/08/maui-massacre/

▶  2020-11-23 The Destruction Of Babylon
   https://odysee.com/@the-rev/2020-11-23-The-Destruction-of-Babylon-720P
   This is a Video I made almost 3 years ago about the fires in
   California.

Music:
▶  The 5th Dimension
   The Age of Aquarius 1969
   https://youtu.be/kjxSCAalsBE

▶  “Amazing Grace 2011” Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com)
   Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 4.0 License
   http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
   
Title:
▶  https://hebrewnationonline.com/revelation-yeshua-advent2_704-e1437973538473/
▶  https://www.pixelstalk.net/wp-content/uploads/2016/04/Download-fire-wallpaper-HD-backgrounds.jpg
▶  Satan image in flame:  source unknown.  I have seen the image
   used in several places around the web.  Here is one web site that
   used it:
   https://www.huffpost.com/entry/wikileaks-confirms-that-d_b_12070168

