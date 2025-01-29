Fleeing Under Fire in Jenin

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A young girl recounts her experience as occupation forces ordered civilians to flee the Jenin Refugee Camp. She describes the moment her injured grandmother and father were taken, the sound of drones and explosives, and the presence of the army behind them.
Reporting: Obada Tahayne
Filmed: 25/01/2025
