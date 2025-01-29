NWO: Austin-Fitts on Trump's Operation Warp Speed 2.0

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Catherine Austin Fitts: "If you were among those who supported Trump on the theory that he is going to end THE GREAT POISONING, I am afraid you will be sadly disappointed. The real goal here is to build the data-center infrastructure for a Control Grid, a Digital ID, and an All-Digital Financial System. Health-'care' is just the excuse".
"If the liberties of the American people are every destroyed, they will fall by the hand of the Roman Catholic cult's clergy."
-General Lafayette under President George Washington