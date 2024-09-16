⚡️Russian Defence Ministry Report on the Progress of the Special Military Operation - (16 September 2024) - ENG Text, todays MOD clips only

Cynthia... this was in 3 parts today, the longest description that seen before. It wouldn't all fit, so here's a partial. : (

⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the SMO

(16 Sept 2024)

The Armed Forces of the RU FED continue the SMO.

▫️ In Liptsy & Volchansk directions, units of the Sever Group of Forces inflicted losses on formations of the 36th Marine Brigade, 125 & 127th territorial DEF brigs near Liptsy, Izbitskoye, & Volchanskye Khutora (Kharkov reg).

AFU losses up to 70 troops & 2 motor vehics.

▫️ Units of the Zapad Group of Forces improved the tact'l situation & inflicted losses on manpower & hardware of the 43rd, 44th, 67th mech'd brigs of the AFU, 103rd, 110th, 117th territorial DEF brigs, & Azov Special Ops Brig near Staroverovka, Petropavlovka, Kucherovka, Novoosinovo, Kruglyakovka, Vishnyovoye (Kharkov reg), Rozovka, Makeyevka, Nevskoye (Lugansk People's Republic), Torskoye (Donetsk PR), and Serebryansky forestry.

8 counter-attacks launched by assault detachments of the 14th, 63rd, 116th mech'd brigs, 3rd Assault Brig of AFU, & 1st Nat'l Guard Brig were repelled.

AFU losses up to 600 troops, 1 Kozak armoured fighting vehic, 10 pickup trucks as well as UK-made 155-mm Braveheart SP'd artill syst, a 155-mm FH-70 howitzer, and a 105-mm L-119 howi. 3 electr warfare stations & 4 field ammo depots destroyed.

▫️Yug GOFs took more lines & inflicted losses on formations of the 54th, 93rd mech'd brigs, 143rd, 144th infantry brigs, 5th Assault Brig, 10th Mtn Assault Brig, 77th Airmobile Brig, 95th Air Assault Brig of the AFU, 114, 119, 124, & 125th territorial DEF brigs near Seversk, Verkhnekamenskoye, Zvanovka, Pervomaysky, Nikolayevka, Predtechino, & Kurakhovo (DPR).

AFU losses up to 550 troops, 4 motor vehics, one U.S.-made 155-mm M777 howi, one UK-made 155-mm FH-70 howi, 2 152-mm Msta-B howis, & 3 152-mm D-20 howis. 1 electronic warfare station & 2 field ammo depots were destroyed.

▫️Tsentr GOFs continued advancing to the depth of the enemy's defences and inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of the 23rd, 24th, 47th, 63rd mech'd brigs, 152nd Infantry Brig, 68th Jaeger Brig of the AFU, 122nd Terri'l Defence Brig, and 15th Natl Guard Brig near Petrovka, Shcherbinovka, Dzerzhinsk, Nelepovka, Dimitrov, Krasnoarmeysk, Grodovka, Gnatovka, Selidovo, Lesovka, and Ukrainsk (DPR).

9 counter-attacks launched by assault detachments of the 30th, 32nd, 100th, 151st mech'd brigs, 25th Airborne Brig of the AFU, 3rd and 12th natl guard brigs, and Lyut Brig of the Natl Police of UKR were repelled.

AFU losses more than 530 troops, 3 armoured personnel carriers, including one U.S.-made M113 armoured personnel carrier, 3 pickup trucks, 1 152-mm Msta-B howitzer, & 1 122-mm D-30 howi.

▫️Vostok GOFs improved the tact'l situation along the front line and inflicted losses on formations of the 61st, 72nd mech'd brigs, 58th Motor'd Infantry Brig, & 118th Territorial Defence Brig near Dobrovolye, Zolotaya Niva, & Uglesborochnaya railway station (DPR).

1 counter-attack launched by an assault detachment of the 116th Terri'l DEF Brig was repelled.

AFU losses up to 115 troops, 1 tank, 1 armoured fighting vehic, 4 motor vehics, & 1 electronic warfare station.

▫️Dnepr GOFs inflicted losses on manpower and hardware clusters of 128th Mtn Assault Brig of the AFU, 37th Marine Brig, 121st, & 123rd terri'l defence brigs near Novoaleksandrovka, Gavrilovka, Kamyshany, Pridneprovskoye, Veletenskoye (Kherson reg), and Pyatikhatki (Zaporozhye reg).

AFU losses up to 50 troops, two motor vehicles, one 152-mm Msta-B howitzer, one U.S.-made 105-mm M119 gun, and one field ammo depot.

▫️Op'l-Tactical Aviation, UAVs, Missile Troops and Artill of the Russian GOFs delivered strikes at infrastructure of one military airfield, one UAV production workshop, 4 UAV depots, as well as engaged AFU manpower & hardware clusters in 144 areas.

RU Aerospace Forces shot down one MiG-29 aircraft of the UKR Air Force.

▫️Air defence units shot down 1 French-made Hammer guided aerial bomb, 20 Czech-made Vampire MLRS projectiles, and 13 fixed-wing UAVs.

? In total, 646 airplanes, 283 helicopters, 31,622 UAVs, 579 anti-aircraft missile systems, 18,150 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,454 MLRS combat vehicles, 14,658 field artillery guns and mortars, and 26,127 units of support motor vehicles have been destroyed during the special military operation.