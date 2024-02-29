Disease In Reverse (Trailer)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
We live in a world where deception is only increasing, which leaves more and more people confused about what to believe in.
Jonathan Otto, investigative medical journalist, filmmaker and humanitarian, has created a groundbreaking docuseries call Disease In Reverse.
In the midst of rising autoimmune and chronic illnesses post-COVID, the importance of detoxing is undeniable. This 12-episode docuseries delves into the realm of gut health and immune system vitality.
Learn more at https://www.brighteonuniversity.com/collections/disease-in-reverse