Nothing to see here: yet another rugby player dies young...

He didn't know the sport he loved, along with its gang of tyrannical thugs, would ultimately kill him. They've lost quite a few in rugby alone. There are more memorials on his coach's FB but I kept this short.
Sources
https://news.sky.com/story/gabriel-holt-tributes-to-wales-rugby-league-player-who-has-died-at-21-13111530
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100002669037619&name=xhp_nt__fb__action__open_user
https://www.gofundme.com/f/gabriel-holt?utm_campaign=m_pd+share-sheet&utm_content=SPP_noyellow&utm_medium=copy_link_spp&utm_source=customer
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/rugbyunion/article-10091573/Wales-confirm-rugby-fans-attending-Principality-Stadium-need-Covid-passport.html
Music: LoLa & Hauser - Moonlight Sonata
Free download here:
https://invidious.drgns.space/watch?v=AzWDs26YL9Y
