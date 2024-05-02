BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Jordan Peterson: "Human Beings Have a Very Dark Side" | Official Preview
38 views • 12 months ago

VIGILANCE ELITE Shawn Ryan preview of upcoming episode with Jordan Peterson. In this episode, we delve into the complexities of truth, identity, and relationships, all through the lens of Jordan Peterson. Peterson highlights the critical need for genuine communication in sustaining relationships, emphasizing, "In the typical marriage, people need to spend at least 90 minutes a week talking to each other just about their lives."


He also addresses the deceptions often perpetuated through social media and their deep psychological impacts, cautioning, "You can get to a really bad place with one idiot step at a time." Expanding on the influence of the Bible, Peterson reflects on its profound role in shaping belief and action, stating, "God isn’t something you believe in as in a statement. To believe in God is to commit your life."


Support the Shawn Ryan Show for $5 and get the chance to watch the shows AD FREE, with the exception of Shawn's personal reads, before they release!!


