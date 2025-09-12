BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

BrightLearn - Global Warming: A Guide to the Science by Willie Soon, Sallie Baliunas, Arthur B. Robinson and Zachary W. Robinson
BrightLearn
BrightLearnCheckmark Icon
271 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
43 views • 6 days ago

"Global Warming: A Guide to the Science" by Willie Soon, Sallie Baliunas, Arthur B. Robinson, and Zachary W. Robinson challenges mainstream narratives on climate change by presenting evidence that rising CO₂ levels have not significantly harmed global climate or temperatures. The authors argue that early 20th-century warming was likely natural, occurring before most human greenhouse gas emissions. While CO₂ is a greenhouse gas, water vapor and clouds play a larger role in the greenhouse effect. Importantly, increased CO₂ has boosted plant growth through enhanced photosynthesis, water efficiency, and drought resistance—leading to a global "greening effect" visible in satellite data. This fertilization effect may help offset carbon emissions by acting as a natural carbon sink. The book also critiques climate models for their uncertainties, particularly in modeling ocean-atmosphere interactions and cloud feedbacks. Ultimately, the authors advocate for a balanced, evidence-based approach to climate science, urging skepticism toward alarmist narratives and recognition of CO₂'s ecological benefits.


For more videos, visit BrightLearn.ai

Find a copy of this amazing book here.

Keywords
nowbooksbrightlearn
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy