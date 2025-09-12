BrightLearn - Global Warming: A Guide to the Science by Willie Soon, Sallie Baliunas, Arthur B. Robinson and Zachary W. Robinson

"Global Warming: A Guide to the Science" by Willie Soon, Sallie Baliunas, Arthur B. Robinson, and Zachary W. Robinson challenges mainstream narratives on climate change by presenting evidence that rising CO₂ levels have not significantly harmed global climate or temperatures. The authors argue that early 20th-century warming was likely natural, occurring before most human greenhouse gas emissions. While CO₂ is a greenhouse gas, water vapor and clouds play a larger role in the greenhouse effect. Importantly, increased CO₂ has boosted plant growth through enhanced photosynthesis, water efficiency, and drought resistance—leading to a global "greening effect" visible in satellite data. This fertilization effect may help offset carbon emissions by acting as a natural carbon sink. The book also critiques climate models for their uncertainties, particularly in modeling ocean-atmosphere interactions and cloud feedbacks. Ultimately, the authors advocate for a balanced, evidence-based approach to climate science, urging skepticism toward alarmist narratives and recognition of CO₂'s ecological benefits.





For more videos, visit BrightLearn.ai

Find a copy of this amazing book here.