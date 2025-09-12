BrightLearn - Global Warming: A Guide to the Science by Willie Soon, Sallie Baliunas, Arthur B. Robinson and Zachary W. Robinson

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"Global Warming: A Guide to the Science" by Willie Soon, Sallie Baliunas, Arthur B. Robinson, and Zachary W. Robinson challenges mainstream narratives on climate change by presenting evidence that rising CO₂ levels have not significantly harmed global climate or temperatures. The authors argue that early 20th-century warming was likely natural, occurring before most human greenhouse gas emissions. While CO₂ is a greenhouse gas, water vapor and clouds play a larger role in the greenhouse effect. Importantly, increased CO₂ has boosted plant growth through enhanced photosynthesis, water efficiency, and drought resistance—leading to a global "greening effect" visible in satellite data. This fertilization effect may help offset carbon emissions by acting as a natural carbon sink. The book also critiques climate models for their uncertainties, particularly in modeling ocean-atmosphere interactions and cloud feedbacks. Ultimately, the authors advocate for a balanced, evidence-based approach to climate science, urging skepticism toward alarmist narratives and recognition of CO₂'s ecological benefits.
