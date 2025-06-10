EDGAR CAYCE'S WILDEST PREDICTIONS FOR THE FUTURE

Edgar Cayce, the "Sleeping Prophet," made numerous predictions during his trance readings, some of which remain unfulfilled and are considered speculative. Below are five of his wildest predictions that have not yet come true, based on records from the Association for Research and Enlightenment (A.R.E.) and related sources: Pole Shift and Global Cataclysms: Cayce predicted a dramatic shift in Earth’s magnetic poles, causing catastrophic climate changes and geological upheavals. He foresaw continents sinking and rising, with significant landmasses like parts of Japan and Northern Europe submerging, while new land emerges in the Atlantic. This was expected by the early 21st century but has not occurred. Atlantis Rising: Cayce claimed the lost continent of Atlantis would resurface near the Bahamas, with its ancient ruins, including a "Hall of Records" containing advanced knowledge, becoming accessible. He pinpointed the late 20th century for this event, but no such discovery has been confirmed. Massive Coastal Inundations: He predicted that major U.S. coastal cities, including New York, Los Angeles, and San Francisco, would be devastated by flooding and earthquakes due to geological shifts. These events, tied to his pole shift prophecy, were expected around 1998–2001 but have not materialized. Global Spiritual Awakening: Cayce foresaw a worldwide spiritual transformation, with humanity adopting a universal consciousness rooted in love and unity, potentially by the early 21st century. While spiritual movements have grown, no global shift of this magnitude has occurred. Advanced Technology from Atlantis: He claimed humanity would rediscover Atlantean technologies, like crystal-based energy systems, revolutionizing society. Despite modern technological advances, no evidence of such rediscoveries exists. These predictions, documented in Cayce’s readings, reflect his visions of dramatic change. Their unfulfilled nature sparks debate about their timing or symbolic interpretation