How Pain and Suffering Play an Integral Role in Maturing Our Faith - Josiah Bancroft
Counter Culture Mom
Counter Culture MomCheckmark Icon
395 followers
0
19 views • 10 months ago

Take your everyday, practical worries and give them to God! This is the wise advice that pastor and author Josiah Bancroft shares about faith, peace, and long suffering. He also discusses the hallmarks of a mature Christian and how suffering can play an integral role in growing our faith, even if it’s uncomfortable and extremely difficult. Part of the key to growing in faith is rejoicing in Jesus regardless of circumstances, he says. We’re going to have trials and tribulations, but we can be content in Christ because His presence in our lives is solid and will never change. God can be what you can’t and that should give us encouragement. Give yourself time to process grief or difficulties and turn to Christ for help.



TAKEAWAYS


God has given us relationships and communities to help encourage us during times of difficulty


Read 2 Corinthians chapters 1 and 2 for encouragement about God’s comfort during times of duress


Our “secret” to happiness is in Jesus - He is the key to everything good and perfect


Be willing to acknowledge that you have a lot to learn - that’s the mark of a mature Christian



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Homeschooling Today magazine (get 10% off with code TINA): https://homeschoolingtoday.com?aff=31

Philippians book: https://amzn.to/3zpD6g3


🔗 CONNECT WITH JOSIAH BANCROFT

Website: https://www.bancrofts1point.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/josiah.bancroft


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

Capstone Legacy Foundation: https://capstonelegacy.org/

TUVU (sign up for free 30-day trial): https://www.tuvu.com/tina

Jase Medical (get a discount with code TINA): https://bit.ly/JaseCCM

Rapid Radios (get 10% off with code TINA): https://rapidradios.com/


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2023 Recap & 2024 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/


Keywords
jesuschristianityfaithtrialspainsufferingtina griffincounter culture mom showjosiah bancroftmaturing
