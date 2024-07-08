How Pain and Suffering Play an Integral Role in Maturing Our Faith - Josiah Bancroft

Take your everyday, practical worries and give them to God! This is the wise advice that pastor and author Josiah Bancroft shares about faith, peace, and long suffering. He also discusses the hallmarks of a mature Christian and how suffering can play an integral role in growing our faith, even if it’s uncomfortable and extremely difficult. Part of the key to growing in faith is rejoicing in Jesus regardless of circumstances, he says. We’re going to have trials and tribulations, but we can be content in Christ because His presence in our lives is solid and will never change. God can be what you can’t and that should give us encouragement. Give yourself time to process grief or difficulties and turn to Christ for help.









TAKEAWAYS





God has given us relationships and communities to help encourage us during times of difficulty





Read 2 Corinthians chapters 1 and 2 for encouragement about God’s comfort during times of duress





Our “secret” to happiness is in Jesus - He is the key to everything good and perfect





Be willing to acknowledge that you have a lot to learn - that’s the mark of a mature Christian









