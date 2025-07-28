Star Parodier (1992, PC-Engine CD)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Star Parodier is a vertically scrolling shoot'em up developed by Inter State and Kaneko, and published by Hudson Soft. It was only released in Japan. A North American release under the title Fantasy Star Soldier was planned, but got cancelled. The game was re-released for the Wii Virtual Console.
The game has a similar concept as Konami's Parodius series, as it is a cute'em up spoofing a shoot'em up series. While Parodis lampoons the Gradius games, Star Parodier parodies Hudson's Star Soldier series.
You can choose between three different ships: the Paro Ceaser from Star Soldier, a giant flying Bomberman or an anthropomorphic PC Engine. Each of of them has a different set of weapons.