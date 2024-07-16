Dr. Leonard Coldwell reveals shocking, heavily censored truths about CANCER, healing and the medical mafia complex

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
To learn more, visit: https://drleonardcoldwell.com/
- Cancer treatment and prevention with a focus on instinct-based medicine. (0:24)
- Cancer, genetics, and personal choice in healthcare. (7:56)
- Germ theory vs terrain theory of disease, with emphasis on self-healing and positive thinking. (11:51)
- Food testing, detoxification, and personal development. (18:53)
- Deception in the medical industry and pharmaceuticals. (26:54)
- Alternative medicine and energy healing. (30:14)
- Fear, spiritual war, and personal growth. (36:14)
- Personal growth, empowerment, and avoiding energy vampires. (43:07)
- Friendship, teamwork, and cancer treatment. (47:58)
- Holistic approach to health and wellness. (52:30)
- Self-improvement and overcoming challenges with Dr. Leonard Caldwell. (56:51)
- Toothpaste and its impact on lives, including a seizure by the FDA. (1:00:59)
- Cancer industry, fear, and self-awareness. (1:05:42)
- Living life fulfilled by appreciating what you have, living locally, and violating the 10th commandment. (1:11:21)
- Decentralized directory, AI-powered notebooks, and martial arts. (1:19:19)
- Hunting and wildlife control, with a focus on raccoons and bobcats. (1:28:03)
- Censorship, backup power systems, and satellite communication devices. (1:34:22)