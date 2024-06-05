The Eternal Passover | Dr. Sandra G. Kennedy

Why is Passover so important? Of all the Jewish feasts and traditions of celebration, it is the Passover Feast that is highly significant. For down through the ages, they are reminded of the goodness and grace of God toward them, but also the judgment of God upon unrighteousness and those who are unbelieving. This Eternal Passover is not just about the Jewish Passover, celebrating their Exodus, but it parallels to the Christian Resurrection which is our Exodus, our freedom, our deliverance of what God has done for you and I as a Christian that have passed over from death to life, the Resurrected Church, the Body of Christ. KNOW without any doubt why Jesus Christ, the Passover Lamb is the Eternal Passover!





