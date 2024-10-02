The VRIL Society and Nazis - A Documentary - Circa 1999

A documentary on the Vril Society with some good although hard to verify info.

(Circa 1999)

Chinese philosophers believe that Qi is the life energy that runs through us all. The Vril Society believed they could harness this energy.





And they believed that Vril power could be used to gain material power. So they were frantically searching for this Vril force. Dutchman Theo Peimans has dedicated 25 years of his life to studying the Vril society.





My research has established that certain bureaus in Nazi Germany were frantically searching for this new, uh, energy.





Obtaining supernatural power might require supernatural efforts.





They sought the power of Vril through a variety of different means. There were naturally meditative practices, which were obviously the mainstay of most of their activities. But they weren't meditating to gain inner peace.





The theory is that they practiced these meditation techniques in order to further the strength of the Vril in themselves.





If it was a strength that could potentially dominate the world, wouldn't Vril Society have done more than esoteric meditation to attain it?





They were also very involved with what might call loosely sex magic.





There's an enormous history of sexual magic going back to witches and witches using sexual powers.





This is nothing new.





Members of the society are said to have used the magic of sex to summon the power of Vril. There were some sexual practices that went on in the Vril society.





This carnal method of harvesting Vril was less magical and closer to an excuse for swapping partners. Group sex and meditation couldn't really be considered evil, and were not exactly unique in the early 20th century.





But the Vril Society may have had more sinister rituals. There are darker methods that the Vril are said to engage in... sacrifice.





