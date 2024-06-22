BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Dr. Bryan Ardis - The Venomization of Drugs, Agriculture, Cosmetics, Vaccines, Water and Air
Deception By Omission
Deception By Omission
409 views • 10 months ago

Did you know that according to big pharma, vaccine manufacturers, cosmetic firms, medical researchers, government entities that illnesses really are nothing more than a deficiency of toxic and deadly venoms found in insects, snakes, animals, and marine life?

Did you know that venoms are used in cosmetics for skin care? Agriculture? Medicines of all kinds?

Dr. Bryan Ardis covers the data taken from studies, venom manufacturers, product descriptions. government research and grants and more to blow the cover on the use of all types of venoms not only in the above products but also in the the growth of vegetables and fruits and the air and water. We are being venomized and don't even know it.

Not hyperbole but fact which Dr. Ardis proves in their own words and research in this presentation.

