Polls Show Trump Leading in the Swing States #bidenvstrump #politcalnews

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Trump v. Biden in 2024, the Rematch Will Happen. In November, The Outcome Will be Different than in 2020, Trump will Win ! The Top Voter Issues: Immigration and Economy, Favor Trump. Biden Will Not Debate Trump in This Election and Will Stay in the Basement.
And Key Democratic Party Constituencies Feeling Pain of Bidenomics.
To support the award-winning work of Jeff Crouere and Ringside Politics,
Please donate via our PayPal Link:
https://www.crouere.net/donate
Your contributions are gratefully accepted!
Our Sponsors:
Buy American Made Products at Switch2USA, https://switch2usa.com
718-869-9020.
Genesis Gold Group
📞 (800) 200 - GOLD
#1 Trusted Gold IRA Company
Jeff Crouere is dedicated to examining the top issues of the day on the local, state and national levels. Crouere offers viewers political debate, and analysis.
#jeffcrouere, #election2024 #trump #republicans #politcalnews #politicalcommentary #bidenomics #bidenvstrump