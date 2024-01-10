Lebanon News 10-1-24 Arabic News Channels Broadcast

AlArabiya

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oYQoQkAuYbM





غارة إسرائيلية على الضاحية الجنوبية

An Israeli raid on the southern suburb





AlHadath

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MMBcLYPLY2Q





آخر التطورات الميدانية في البقاع: "غارات متكررة وأوضاع سيئة للنازحين

Latest field developments in the Bekaa: “Repeated raids and bad conditions for the displaced





Alghad TV

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MxqNlexMP-w





دوي انفجارات في خليج حيفا جراء سقوط صواريخ حزب الله

Explosions sounded in Haifa Bay as a result of Hezbollah missiles





AlHadath

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wPI-8I7Et0U





مقتل 4 جنود إسرائيليين وإصابة 20 بكمين في العديسة جنوبي لبنان

4 Israeli soldiers were killed and 20 wounded in an ambush in Al-Adisa, southern Lebanon





Alghad TV

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BCe47Xr5-Bo





ربع سكان لبنان أصبح من النازحين والحكومة تتخذ عدة إجراءات وتعديلات لحل الأزمة

Some of Lebanon's population has become displaced, and the government is taking several measures and amendments to resolve the crisis