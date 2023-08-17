Tree of Life vs. SPELLs

If a tree falls in the forest, & only one woman records this adjustment to our World, then it has indeed made a significance, even if a forum of persons doesn't want to accept it as Truly in existence & available!Anna Von Reitz as Fiduciary accepts the "National"/Corporate debt so the -0 [negative] value of the IOUs are stopped/paid-in-full/zeroed-out/no-longer-forwarded:

When a $ = IOU = 0 chance of paying-in-full/buying---meaning we all are passing-the-buck/surviving-on-[parasitic] credit/continuing a de-basement of life.





Trump's Crime of Mis-information - If Trump was straight up, he would be calling forth the return Of the Republic. In his current position, he is only indebting more voters to surrender their Power-of-Attorney to the Corporatocracy; thereby functioning as 'controlled opposition.'

The Tree of Good & Evil System/"magic"-science SPELLs/the Negative Birthright/debt-creation is NOT what we need to live according to or we will never reach an Ascension [Graduate from the Re-incarnation Wheel]; but will continue to de-volve/Fall/be-parasitic/have to face great Adjustment-%-@-the-End-of-[cosmic]Cycle. The Tree of Life is asset-based/a Positive Birthright.

In past videos I showed how the local "County" bureaucrats have condemned my property, so it will meet with THEIR/Corporate Community Development Plan; & I stated THEY will be coming for you next & how you need to deal with it NOW---by breaking the contracts! This is what the Maui Fire is all about!