Beware of The Company You Keep Part 4

God is saying, that if you fail to trust Him, you will have to answer for wasting your gifts: (Now you can read it in its entirety in Matthew 25: 14-30.)
“The one who had received one talent also came forward, saying, ‘Master, I knew you to be a harsh and demanding man, reaping [the harvest] where you did not sow and gathering where you did not scatter seed. So I was afraid [to lose the talent], and I went and hid your talent in the ground. See, you have what is your own.’” (Matthew 25: 24-25, AMP).
This servant was “wicked” in the eyes of the LORD. Remember there are souls at stake! The judgment is just! “And cast ye the unprofitable servant into outer darkness: there shall be weeping and gnashing of teeth” (Matthew 25: 30, KJV).