We're All German Farmers Now! - #NewWorldNextWeek

January 11, 2024
SHOW NOTES AND MP3:
https://www.corbettreport.com/nwnw540/
This week on the New World Next Week: the Epstein client list is not a client list, but it is a hangout that misses the deeper issues raised by the Epstein affair; we're all German farmers now as yet another round of farmer protests demonstrate the rousing of free humanity; and copyright lawsuits abound in the fake Drake AI music universe (but Mickey Mouse is fair game!).
