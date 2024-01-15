We're All German Farmers Now! - #NewWorldNextWeek

January 11, 2024













SHOW NOTES AND MP3:





https://www.corbettreport.com/nwnw540/













This week on the New World Next Week: the Epstein client list is not a client list, but it is a hangout that misses the deeper issues raised by the Epstein affair; we're all German farmers now as yet another round of farmer protests demonstrate the rousing of free humanity; and copyright lawsuits abound in the fake Drake AI music universe (but Mickey Mouse is fair game!).







