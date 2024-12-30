ARMAGEDD🐿N❗

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr. Jebra Faushay - I know it’s a season of celebration, but please think twice before deciding to stick a gerbil up your butthole.
Source: https://x.com/JebraFaushay/status/1873787423613927496
Thumbnail: https://telegra.ph/Internet-joke-armageddon-gerbil-03-12
AltCastTV & Odysee thumbnail: https://gifer.com/en/gifs/gerbil
The first VfB had heard of this was from O&A
😂 ARMAGEDDON! Radio announcer (Robert D. Raiford) struggles with funny story…
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cTrOb8zyrZk
The Flaming Gerbil Legend - Is It True? (w/pic)
https://icantseeyou.typepad.com/my_weblog/2008/06/the-flaming-gerbil-legend---is-it-true-wpic.html
Comic Clips: Armageddon! - The Gerbil story on air! - Blogger
https://comic-clips.blogspot.com/2008/03/armageddon-gerbil-story-on-air.html