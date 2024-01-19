Special Report: David Rushing & Proposed 2nd Amendment Resolution

Editors Note: This video is an editorial, the thoughts, opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints expressed in this program are not necessarily those of GBS Media or Blue Water Healthy Living.

Eileen talks about St. Clair County Commissioner, David Rushing, and the proposed 2nd Amendment resolution. This proposal was presented to make St. Clair County a Sanctuary County. The proposal was passed with a 5 to 1 vote.

