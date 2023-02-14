Brain Enhancement Techniques Listed In a CIA Document

The report entitled Analysis and Assessment of The Gateway Process was penned in 1983 by US Army Lieutenant Colonel Wayne M McDonnell.

McDonnell described the Gateway Experience as 'a training system designed to bring enhanced strength, focus, and coherence to the amplitude and frequency of brainwave output between left and right hemispheres so as to alter consciousness, moving it outside the physical sphere so as to ultimately escape even the restrictions of time and space'. In simpler terms, the Gateway Experience uses sound to manipulate brainwaves with the goal of creating an altered state of consciousness in which a person can interact with nonphysical aspects of reality. Practical uses of the technique, according to the CIA report, include manifesting goals, converting energy to heal one's body, and even traveling across space and time to access new information.

0:00 Approved For Release 2003/09/10

1:11 1. Introduction

2:01 5. Gateway and Hemi-Sync

4:03 Sample of the Hemi-Sync Tape

4:41 6. Lamp vs Laser

6:28 7. Frequency Following Response (FFR)

9:01 8. Role of Resonance

11:11 9. Brain Stimulation

13:47 10. Energy Entrainment



