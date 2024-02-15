© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Arizona Sheriff: There are people who don't love America mixed in with gotaways. Pinal County Sheriff and Arizona Senate candidate Mark Lamb discusses whether Arizona is the epicenter of the border crisis and the threat against U.S. national security.