Home Schooling Surge In Canada with Patty Marler and Simon Noster
Faytene TV
Faytene TV
08/21/2023

Families choosing homeschooling as their preferred educational option is surging.  


According to Statistics Canada, nationwide homeschooling doubled to under 84,000 children in 2021. Public school enrolment has also decreased in all provinces except Quebec.  


Provincial governments have been increasingly supportive in facilitating this option for families, with British Columbia, Alberta and Saskatchewan offering funding for homeschooled families.  Interest across the board is rising as more families realize the benefits of this educational option.  


Here to discuss the homeschooling world, the benefits, and resources for Canadians are Patty Marler and Simon Noster.


Patty represents the Homeschool Legal Defence Association, a non-profit devoted to protecting, empowering, and advancing home-school education in Canada.  


Simon Noster serves as the principal of Wisdom Homeschooling and is a personal case study for the success of this educational option.  


Thanks for joining us. Please share.


Faytene.tv is a listener-supported program. To help us produce more interviews on essential topics for our nation, please click here to donate: https://www.faytene.tv/donate


If you want to be sure and never miss an episode, sign up for our email list here:https://madmimi.com/signups/72187/join


Main Site: https://www.faytene.tv/


Free App: https://apple.co/3rgzcfC

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3d7XyTz

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/faytenetv

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/faytene 

Twitter: https://twitter.com/faytene

Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/channels/faytenetv

Bitchute: www.bitchute.com/channel/faytenetv

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/faytenetv

Gab: https://gab.com/faytene


#faytene #canada #education #homeschool #k12 #parents #students #wisdom #legal #support #growth

