Put it on & you can fly! - China’s wearable flying machine

Put it on and you can fly!✈️
China’s home-grown wearable flying machine makes its first public flight in Hangzhou, soaring alongside a civil airliner.
With impressive specs, the flying machine boasts a range of over 8 km, a ceiling of 1 km and a flight duration of over 20 minutes. It can reach speeds of up to 60 km/h and is controlled with an AR headset and joystick.