A GROUP OF HITMEN SCREW UP BIGTIME 💣 FORGET TO TOSS A GRENADE 💥 THEN GET INTO VEHICLE

This is the moment a gang of bungling assassins blew themselves up after a grenade exploded in their getaway car.





Six clumsy criminals forgot to toss the hand bomb after pulling its pin during a botched armed raid on a house in La Concordia, Ecuador.





Video shows the getaway car horrifically exploding, with the assassins inside, as the undiscarded grenade reportedly detonated.





The home that had been under attack violently shook as the blast rang out, which is said to have killed four of the gunmen instantly.





Local media claimed the two others were seriously injured after the gang made a deadly mistake.





