Interview with Author Teresa Bruce

Teresa Bruce Author of The Fourth River: Life Begins at the End of Days will be joining me to discuss her work of fiction based on scripturally prophetic insight. I read Teresa's book and was immediately captivated by not only the story line but the wonderful characters in the book. Fortunately this is just book one in her series since I am definitely looking forward to book 2 in this series.

Teresa's website: https://www.coffeewithmyfriends.com/t...

Here is what is written on the back cover of the book:

A deadly flash.

A mysterious river.

A prophecy will come to pass.

Now a river went out of Eden to water the garden and from there it parted and became four riverheads. Genesis 2:10 (NKJV)





When a mysterious river appears in a barren Iraqi desert, researchers, mercenaries, profiteers, and peacekeepers from many nations seek to investigate.





Biblical archeologist Jennifer Cummings leads a team of scientists to the discovery, hoping it might be the missing Fourth River of Genesis. Chapter Two, her mother's legacy pursuit. Former Special Forces operative Mark Sumner is assigned to the group as a photojournalist, providing valuable security, while his long-ago romance with Jennifer threatens to become a dangerous distraction.





In a perilous supernatural jungle, hunted by heavily armed and deadly enemy factions, Jennifer's team must face the evidence: prophecy will be fulfilled, and the Messiah's Second Coming is nigh.





