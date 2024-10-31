BRICS Unveil the NEW New World Order! - New World Next Week

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
The Corbett Report
SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS: https://corbettreport.com/nwnw570/
This week on the New World Next Week: OOPS! the settled science of climate change isn't so settled after all; the BRICS issue a globalist manifesto but the pro-BRICS crowd don't want you to read it for yourself; and (s)election shenanigans abound as the US gears up for the sideshow circus.
ARE YOU LOOKING FOR SHOW NOTES WITH LINKS TO ALL OF THE ARTICLES, VIDEOS AND WEBSITES MENTIONED? HOW ABOUT COMMENTS? THEY’RE AT THE CORBETT REPORT WEBSITE! JUST FOLLOW THE “SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS” LINK ABOVE TO GO THERE DIRECTLY.
CSID: 09fc9e0abff84685
Content Managed by ContentSafe.co