Founder/CEO of America First News Joshua Feuerstein prayed on behalf of America First News and the American people for Mr. Miles Guo, GTV, and all members of the NFSC
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
0 view • 03/18/2023

https://gettr.com/post/p2bsurl73c2

03/17/2023 Founder/CEO of America First News Joshua Feuerstein prayed on behalf of America First News and the American people for Mr. Miles Guo, GTV, and all members of the NFSC: that Heavenly Father would touch Mr. Guo and his case, and that the CCP's evil plans would be exposed and to give freedom back to Mr. Miles Guo and all the Chinese people.


03/17/2023 美国第一新闻网的创始人、首席执行官乔舒亚·费尔斯坦代表美国第一新闻网和美国人民为郭文贵先生、GTV、以及新中国联邦全体成员进行祈祷：祈祷天父护佑郭先生及其案件，并将中共的邪恶计划进行曝光，将自由赐还给郭文贵先生以及中国人民。


bioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewscovidhydroxychloroquineivermectinccpvirusnew federal state of chinabgynfscrolfgmusicgettrhcoinhimalaya exchangewhisleblowers movementhpayvaccine disastergfashionhcnhdo
