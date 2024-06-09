The Punt Gun Is Unleashed

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Punt gun is a very oversized shotgun that waterfowl hunters would use, mounted onto their boats (or punts) during the 19th and early 20th centuries. They were usually too big to be carried by one person when hunting but could be operated quite easily by someone when the gun was mounted on a boat.
Watch Scott from Kentucky Ballistics, as he shows off the most powerful shotgun in the world. This is a hoot!
