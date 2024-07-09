Russian fighters’ breakthrough to the center of "New York" (town in Ukraine) using an underground tunnel - details

The tunnel is 90 cm wide (35.4331 inches)(enough for a fighter with all their ammunition to crawl through). The 180 cm tall military correspondent Sereda had to move bent over.

Through this tunnel, dug with their own hands, the soldiers of the “Veterans” brigade went behind Ukrainian lines and with a lightning strike destroyed the defense line of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

This is a new tactic. The Ukrainians were well fortified, equipped with powerful firing points, mined all approaches, and launched drones to control the approaches and would have unraveled all the assault groups on the way.





With the usual frontal tactics, even if the Russians managed to get through, it would be with colossal losses. But they used a trick and bypassed the entire fortified line of defense of the Ukrainian Armed Forces by digging an underground tunnel.

In one day, the Russian Armed Forces broke through the Ukrainian’s well-fortified defense line, occupied key positions, and are now putting pressure on the Ukrainian Armed Forces, forcing them to move further and further.

Via: @Voenkors