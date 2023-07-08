© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gettr.com/post/p2lky0z154b
7/8/2023 【Nicole on War Room with @stevebannon】Nicole: Elon Musk still has not reinstated Miles Guo’s Twitter account; The Congress should not renew the expiring U.S.-China Agreement on Cooperation in Science and Technology because further engagement with the CCP will mean a total disaster, not only for America but the entire world.
#NFSC #takedowntheCCP #FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang
7/8/2023 【妮可做客班农战斗室】妮可: 埃隆·马斯克仍然没有恢复郭文贵先生的推特账户; 国会应停止续签即将到期的《美中科技合作协议》，因为与中共的进一步接触不仅对美国，对整个世界都是一场彻底的灾难
#新中国联邦 #消灭中共 #释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平