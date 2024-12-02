Khader Adnan The Occupation's War Beyond the Grave

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The occupation continues to withhold the body of Sheikh Khader Adnan, a well-known Islamic Jihad leader from Arraba, south of Jenin. After multiple arrests and hunger strikes, he died in custody, but his family has been denied the chance to bury him.
Interview: Randa Musa, Khader Adnan's wife.
Reporting: Obada Tahayne
Filmed: 30/11/2024
Donate/Watch/Share elsewhere👇
https://FreePalestine.Video