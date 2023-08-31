The Depopulation Death Cult

Is depopulation a deliberate agenda that’s being implemented by a “cult of death” even as we speak?

In today’s episode, we discuss the U.S. government’s “Kissinger Report” on depopulation; the steep decline in fertility rates; the roles of Covid-19, Covid “vaccines,” and trans and homosexual lifestyles in depopulation; and why the world could use more, not fewer, people. The New American’s publisher, Dennis Behreandt, and executive senior editor, Steve Bonta, make a strong case for human innovation over population reduction.

RELATED

Watch “UK ‘Health’ Service Murdering People, Says Whistleblower Nurse.”

Click here to get a copy of End Game: COVID and the Dark State Quest for Bio-digital Convergence in a Transhumanist World.

Join us at the JBS Leadership Conference in Iowa next week; get your ticket HERE.