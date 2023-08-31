BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Depopulation Death Cult
The New American
The New AmericanCheckmark Icon
2342 followers
97 views • 08/31/2023

Is depopulation a deliberate agenda that’s being implemented by a “cult of death” even as we speak?  

In today’s episode, we discuss the U.S. government’s “Kissinger Report” on depopulation; the steep decline in fertility rates; the roles of Covid-19, Covid “vaccines,” and trans and homosexual lifestyles in depopulation; and why the world could use more, not fewer, people. The New American’s publisher, Dennis Behreandt, and executive senior editor, Steve Bonta, make a strong case for human innovation over population reduction. 

Keywords
vaccinesdepopulationpopulation controltranshumanismlower fertility rates
