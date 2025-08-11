BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Half Me - BUS INVADERS Ep. 2085
15 views • 1 month ago

Become a member (it's FREE) at https://digtb.us/signup

Buy official DTB merch at http://digtb.us/merch


On this episode of DTB’s “Bus Invaders”, we take you inside the touring vehicle of the metalcore band, Half Me, while on tour with Upon A Burning Body, Left to Suffer, King 810, and Bury My Demons. Half Me is currently supporting their newest EP, Opium.


VIDEO INFO:

Film Date - May 4, 2025

Location - Chicago, IL


KEEP UP WITH HALF ME:

Facebook - https://facebook.com/halfmeband

Instagram - https://instagram.com/half_me.mp3


VIDEO SUMMARY:

00:00 Introduction

00:42 Driver's Area

01:41 Beds & Lounge

05:17 Kitchen

08:04 Bathroom

09:09 Bedroom


ABOUT DIGITAL TOUR BUS:

Digital Tour Bus is your backstage pass to your favorite touring artists! With daily video releases, we cover all genres, and have had the pleasure of featuring the likes of Matchbox Twenty, Twenty One Pilots, Megadeth, Machine Gun Kelly, Papa Roach, and thousands of others, over the past 15 years. "Bus Invaders" takes you inside an artist's home on the road, "Cooking at 65mph" showcases the culinary skills of artists on tour, and "Gear Masters" unveils the equipment musicians use on stage.


