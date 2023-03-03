BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Russia dresses down U.S, Ukraine over war lecture; 'Why silence on Iraq, Afghanistan...'
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
9841 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
110 views • 03/03/2023

Vladimir Putin's top minister gives a fierce retort to the West and Ukraine over the ongoing war while speaking at the Raisina Dialogue in New Delhi. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov used Iraq and Afghanistan as examples to slam the U.S. and said that if Washington has the right to defend its national interests, then so do we or any other country. Lavrov also gave a sharp reply on the peace process, saying, "Why is everyone asking only Russia? Ask Zelensky when he is going to negotiate.' Remember, Russia says it is willing to negotiate with Ukraine, but on its own terms.

Mirrored - Hindustan Times

Keywords
russian foreign ministersergey lavrovwestern hypocrisy
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy