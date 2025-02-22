Melbourne Freedom Rally 22 February 2025 - part 1

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Part 1 of two videos of this Saturday's freedom rally, this one starting at Parliament House and the first two speeches in the Bourke Street Mall. The topics covered what has stemmed from government corruption, like the dangerous covid jab, smart city control, all done and more to control us and future generations. But God will not be mocked. God is 25 moves ahead of the evil entities.